Walsall Libraries marking World Book Night by encouraging reading

World Book Night is on Sunday

This week library staff are visiting leisure centres to share information about the breadth of Walsall library services and encourage new library memberships.

There will also be an opportunity to pick up a copy of crime thriller ‘Wish You Were Dead’, a Quick Read short story from bestselling author Peter James.

Library staff will be encouraging sign-ups to the Road to Reading, a pledge to read for 30 minutes each week for 10 weeks.

A Walsall Libraries spokesman said: "Also launching on World Book Night, those who sign up will receive advice, encouragement and reading recommendations.

"According to research by The Reading Agency, the organisation behind both initiatives, adults who read for just 30 minutes a week are 20 per cent more likely to report greater life satisfaction and 18 per cent more likely to have higher self-esteem."