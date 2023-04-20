Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall Libraries marking World Book Night by encouraging reading

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Walsall Libraries is encouraging more people to read this weekend to mark World Book Night.

World Book Night is on Sunday
World Book Night is on Sunday

This week library staff are visiting leisure centres to share information about the breadth of Walsall library services and encourage new library memberships.

There will also be an opportunity to pick up a copy of crime thriller ‘Wish You Were Dead’, a Quick Read short story from bestselling author Peter James.

Library staff will be encouraging sign-ups to the Road to Reading, a pledge to read for 30 minutes each week for 10 weeks.

A Walsall Libraries spokesman said: "Also launching on World Book Night, those who sign up will receive advice, encouragement and reading recommendations.

"According to research by The Reading Agency, the organisation behind both initiatives, adults who read for just 30 minutes a week are 20 per cent more likely to report greater life satisfaction and 18 per cent more likely to have higher self-esteem."

Library staff visited Bloxwich Active Living Centre, are at Oak Park Active Living Centre today (Thursday) between 10am and 4pm and will be at Gala Swimming and Fitness Centre on Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Education
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News