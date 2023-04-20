Notification Settings

Appeal to identify six people after New Year's Day assault in Walsall town centre

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallPublished:

Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify six people after a disorder in Walsall town centre.

Do you recognise any of these people?
A number of people suffered cuts and bruises in the assault in Lichfield Street at around 12.30am on New Year's Day.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We will not tolerate violence like this and officers have been working to retrieve CCTV footage and identify those involved.

"If you know who any of these people are, please contact us via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, or call 101, quoting investigation 20/43712/23.

"Prefer to stay anonymous? Speak to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, and tell them what you know, not who you are."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

