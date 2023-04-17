Notification Settings

New officer appointed to help keep night venues safe

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

The work to continue making licensed premises safer across a Black Country borough has progressed further with a new police appointment.

Jennifer Mellor has taken on the role of licensing officer based in Walsall. Photo: West Midlands Police
Walsall Police took to Twitter on Saturday to announce the appointment of a new licensing officer, based in the borough, called Jennifer Mellor.

The force said that Ms Mellor would work to monitor all activity around licensed premises in the area, working with neighbourhood teams and partners such as the local authority and emergency services to ensure venues were kept safe.

Additionally, the force said the role would also involve inspecting licensing applications, supporting businesses grant licences and identifying venues failing to comply with requirements, with the worse offenders having licences removed.

Walsall Police said that people like Ms Mellor would be vital to keep venues across Walsall and the rest of the region safe on a night out.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Today (Saturday, April 15), we are introducing you to Jennifer Mellor, a licensing officer based in Walsall.

"Licensing officers monitor all activity around licensed premises in their Local Policing Area (LPA) and act if there is a cause for concern.

"They work closely with our neighbourhood teams and partners, such as the local authority, Trading Standards, Environmental Health, Fire Service and Community Protection, to ensure that all licensed venues are safe.

"They also inspect licensing applications, stop any that pose a potential risk and support the businesses where licenses are granted, as well as identifying venues which fail to comply with requirements, which could result in them having their licence removed.

"They are vital in keeping us all safe as we visit venues across the West Midlands to enjoy a night out."

