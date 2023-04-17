Bright colours and loud sounds as thousands come out for Vaisakhi parades in Wolverhampton and Walsall

The men wore traditional clothing, including turbans

The annual event is celebrated by Sikhs all over the world to mark the birth of the Khalsa and the establishment of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699.

There were thousands of people out on the streets of Walsall and Wolverhampton

It was marked on Sunday by colourful parades called Nagar Kirtan, passing through communities, allowing people of all faiths to join in the celebrations in Walsall and Wolverhampton.

The grey weather and threat of rain did not deter thousands of people from joining parades, which started in Walsall at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib on West Bromwich Street and in Wolverhampton at the Sedgley Street Gurdwara, with both parades taking circuitous routes around streets in the surrounding area and returning to the starting points.

The parade in Walsall was led by women from across the community

The air was full of sound as well, from groups playing Bhangra drums to the sounds of prayers and songs from vehicles leading the parade.

There were hundreds of people out on the parade in Wolverhampton

The parade itself saw people wearing traditional clothing, with plenty of men wearing a kurtah and cotton trousers, covered by a long hanging coat and turban, and women wearing chunni's, and several men carrying traditional kirtans at the head of the parades.

There were Bhangra drums being played throughout the day

Both Gurdwaras were full to capacity at the conclusion of the parades, with people coming to offer prayers and to eat at the Langar kitchen, while food was also served along the parade routes and on the outside areas of each Gurdwara, ranging from traditional Indian food and sweets to vegetarian pizza.

The area in Blakenhall in Wolverhampton was awash with colour

Among those attending the Gurdwara to enjoy an important day in the Sikh calendar was British-Indian singer Sukshinder Shinda, who lived near the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sahib and said the day was about spreading harmony and love.

It was a day of celebration for young and old

He said: "I've done many festivals for Vaisakhi across the world and to me, it doesn't matter what race you are or colour you are, you are welcome here and it is all about managing humanity and spreading the love.

The younger members of the congregation dressed up in traditional clothing for the day

"This is my local temple and this is a big day for the Sikh community because it is what gives us our humanity and is very special, so it's great to see people come from all over the community to celebrate it."

In Wolverhampton, Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden was part of the thousands of people walking together and said it was a fantastic event to be part of.

He said: "The Nagar Kirtan to celebrate Vaisakhi is a long established tradition in this part of Wolverhampton.

"There was a fantastic turnout and the whole event was very well organised and marshalled.