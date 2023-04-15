Notification Settings

Urgent police appeal as boy, 11, missing from home in Walsall

By Emma Walker

Police are asking for help from members of the public after an 11-year-old boy from Walsall has gone missing.

Appeal to help find Harvey, aged 11, who has gone missing from home in the Blakenall Heath area of Walsall
Appeal to help find Harvey, aged 11, who has gone missing from home in the Blakenall Heath area of Walsall

Harvey was last seen earlier on today playing in the area.

Officers say they are worried as he has not returned to his home in the Blakenhall Heath area.

A Walsall Police spokesman said: "We have officers in the area looking but are now appealing for your help.

"He was wearing blue jeans and trainers, and a green coat."

Call 999, quoting log 1788 of April 15.

News

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

