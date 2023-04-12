Road users warned of delays ahead of Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession

Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan

Walsall Council has advised road users to seek alternative routes through Walsall town centre during the Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan processions.

The Sikh celebration is set to take place on April 16, with hundreds of people expected to take part.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "Please be aware that the annual Walsall Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan procession will be taking place on Sunday, April 16, and will involved the use of main and side road closures as the event takes place.

"It is expected that the event will take place between the approximate hours of 10am and 2pm on Sunday, April 2.

"Long delays to through traffic are expected. Drivers are advised to consider the use of alternative routes and access or leave Walsall town centre from the east wherever possible.

The route will be as follows: West Bromwich Street, Coronation Street, Wednesbury Road, A4038 Darlaston Road, Wellington Street, where the processions with wait for one hour.