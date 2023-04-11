Walsall Council to debate bleed kit call after fatal stabbings in town centre

A defibrillator cabinet containing both an automated external defibrillator and a bleed control kit

It calls for the authority to firstly draw up a report into the accessibility of defibrillators and bleed kits in the borough.

The motion, which is expected to be debated during a meeting of the full council next Monday, then asks the authority to take steps to ensure the life-saving kits are readily available.

It has been tabled by Walsall Council leader Mike Bird, deputy leader Councillor Adrian Andrew and Pelsall Councillor Garry Perry.

Bleed control kits contain specialist equipment to help stem extreme blood loss before ambulance crews arrive, while defibrillators give a high energy electric shock to the heart of someone who is in cardiac arrest.

The motion reads: "This council recognises the importance of having defibrillators and bleed kits accessible, especially in public spaces, sports grounds and Government-funded facilities.

"This council understands the role that it has in facilitating the delivery of new defibrillators and bleed kits across our borough in collaboration with the voluntary and community sector, businesses and partner organisations.

"This council acknowledges the benefits of the roll-out of defibrillators by the Government to all state-funded schools that currently don’t have one, with over 20,000 expected to be delivered by the end of the academic year to 18,000 schools.

"This council commits to working with the local community to find suitable places to place defibrillators, acknowledging that they are most effective within three minutes of a person collapsing.

"This council, therefore, resolves to commission a report into the accessibility of defibrillators and bleed kits in Walsall and take any steps necessary to ensure that there is a defibrillator and bleed kit within a three-minute radius of our local centres and high-streets including a campaign of improved public awareness of where these are and how to use them as well."

It follows fatal stabbings in Walsall town centre in recent months.

Akeem Francis-Kerr, 29, was stabbed at Valesha's nightclub, also known locally as Colliseum, on Newport Street just after 5am on March 11 and died shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile Bailey Atkinson, 20, from Bloxwich, died after being attacked in the town centre in the early hours of January 28.