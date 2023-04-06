Notification Settings

Rail line blocked and services disrupted ahead of rush hour due to safety inspection

By Emma Walker

Train lines are blocked between Rugeley Trent Valley and Walsall due to a safety inspection.

Rail bosses say alterations have been made to services on the line.

A spokesman said: "There are a few trains which which may be delayed, changed or cancelled on this route."

For more visit westmidlandsrailway.co.uk/#coventry-line

