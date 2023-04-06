Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Dozens of passengers fined for fare dodging at Walsall Railway Station

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallPublished: Comments

Dozens of travellers were fined for fare evasion at Walsall Railway Station and are now facing a £100 penalty.

63 people were fined for fare evasion at Walsall railway station yesterday
63 people were fined for fare evasion at Walsall railway station yesterday

Safer Travel Police, a team of officers from West Midlands Police and British Transport Police, conducted a knife arch operation and also patrolled the venue.

The 63 passengers who were fined either had no ticket or the wrong ticket and will now have to pay a £100 penalty plus the price of the full single fare for the journey.

However, if the fine is paid within 21 days, the penalty fare is reduced to £50 plus the price of the single fare.

The police team also said that they obtained "excellent intel" as part of their patrol.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Crime
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News