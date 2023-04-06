Dozens of passengers fined for fare dodging at Walsall Railway Station

63 people were fined for fare evasion at Walsall railway station yesterday

Safer Travel Police, a team of officers from West Midlands Police and British Transport Police, conducted a knife arch operation and also patrolled the venue.

The 63 passengers who were fined either had no ticket or the wrong ticket and will now have to pay a £100 penalty plus the price of the full single fare for the journey.

However, if the fine is paid within 21 days, the penalty fare is reduced to £50 plus the price of the single fare.