Ex-pupils from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s are being invited to swap stories and reminisce about their school days on Saturday, April 29.

The reunion is being held at the Railway Club, Wednesbury Road, at 7pm and there is a bar and free buffet.

Organiser Michael Smith said: "I left Hillary Street in 1966 and it would be great to see some old classmates at the reunion. It should be a great night, please come along if you are an ex-pupil."