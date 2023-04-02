Rolling road closures in Walsall and Wolverhampton as Sikhs and Hindus celebrate Vaisakhi with parade

April 2 was all set to mark the return of the Vaisakhi procession, which happens every year between Willenhall and Wednesfield Gurdwaras.
According to Walsall Council, this year's parade would go from the Well Lane Gurdwara in Wednesfield to the Walsall Road Gurdwara in Willenhall using the route below.
To help facilitate the parade, Transport for West Midlands has advised that "several roads are closed to all vehicles (except for emergency service vehicles) and all adjacent side roads will be closed in order to enhance the safety of participants."
Within the Wolverhampton City boundary
Well Lane
Alfred Squire Road
Neachells Lane
March End Road
Lakefield Road
Waddens Brook Lane
Within the Walsall Borough boundary
Fibbersley
Wellington Place
Wednesfield Road
Temple Bar
Stafford Street
Field Street
Pinson Road
Summer Street
Aston Road
School Street
Somerford Place
New Road
Walsall Street
Walsall Road
Clarkes Lane
Walsall Road (Service Road)
The parade was due to start outside Well Lane Gurdwara in Wednesfield at 10am.
Transport for West Midlands said "it is anticipated to last for four hours and will finish outside the Walsall Road Gurdwara in Willenhall at approximately 2pm."
🎉Sikhs & Hindus in #Wolverhampton & #Walsall will celebrate Vaisakhi TODAY with a parade— West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) April 2, 2023
❌Several roads will be barricaded off
⌚10:00-14:00
🚗 Consider alternative routes
ℹ️ For more info, visit: https://t.co/uvfPgyfxIB@WalsallCouncil@WolvesCouncil@sandwellroads pic.twitter.com/WF58NlVWFw
What is Vaisakhi?
Walsall Council outlined what Vaisakhi is for those who don't know: "Vaisakhi is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.
"To celebrate Vaisakhi, Sikhs will visit places of worship called Gudwaras, which are decorated for the occasion.
"Many people enjoy parades and special processions through the streets called nagar kirtans. 'Nagar' means town and 'kirtan' means the singing of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the Sikh holy book.
"The event will celebrate the annual festival of Vaiskahi, which is held every April. It marks the creation of the Khalsa - the brotherhood of the Sikh faith - by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699".