Rolling road closures in Walsall and Wolverhampton as Sikhs and Hindus celebrate Vaisakhi with parade

An image of a previous parade (Photo Walsall Council).

April 2 was all set to mark the return of the Vaisakhi procession, which happens every year between Willenhall and Wednesfield Gurdwaras.

According to Walsall Council, this year's parade would go from the Well Lane Gurdwara in Wednesfield to the Walsall Road Gurdwara in Willenhall using the route below.

To help facilitate the parade, Transport for West Midlands has advised that "several roads are closed to all vehicles (except for emergency service vehicles) and all adjacent side roads will be closed in order to enhance the safety of participants."

Within the Wolverhampton City boundary

Well Lane

Alfred Squire Road

Neachells Lane

March End Road

Lakefield Road

Waddens Brook Lane

Within the Walsall Borough boundary

Fibbersley

Wellington Place

Wednesfield Road

Temple Bar

Stafford Street

Field Street

Pinson Road

Summer Street

Aston Road

School Street

Somerford Place

New Road

Walsall Street

Walsall Road

Clarkes Lane

Walsall Road (Service Road)

The parade was due to start outside Well Lane Gurdwara in Wednesfield at 10am.

Transport for West Midlands said "it is anticipated to last for four hours and will finish outside the Walsall Road Gurdwara in Willenhall at approximately 2pm."

What is Vaisakhi?

Walsall Council outlined what Vaisakhi is for those who don't know: "Vaisakhi is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.

"To celebrate Vaisakhi, Sikhs will visit places of worship called Gudwaras, which are decorated for the occasion.

"Many people enjoy parades and special processions through the streets called nagar kirtans. 'Nagar' means town and 'kirtan' means the singing of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the Sikh holy book.