Rolling road closures in Walsall and Wolverhampton as Sikhs and Hindus celebrate Vaisakhi with parade

Sikhs and Hindus in the Wolverhampton and Walsall areas were due to celebrate Vaisakhi - an important harvest festival - with a parade on Sunday.

An image of a previous parade (Photo Walsall Council).
April 2 was all set to mark the return of the Vaisakhi procession, which happens every year between Willenhall and Wednesfield Gurdwaras.

According to Walsall Council, this year's parade would go from the Well Lane Gurdwara in Wednesfield to the Walsall Road Gurdwara in Willenhall using the route below.

To help facilitate the parade, Transport for West Midlands has advised that "several roads are closed to all vehicles (except for emergency service vehicles) and all adjacent side roads will be closed in order to enhance the safety of participants."

Within the Wolverhampton City boundary

  • Well Lane

  • Alfred Squire Road

  • Neachells Lane

  • March End Road

  • Lakefield Road

  • Waddens Brook Lane

Within the Walsall Borough boundary

  • Fibbersley

  • Wellington Place

  • Wednesfield Road

  • Temple Bar

  • Stafford Street

  • Field Street

  • Pinson Road

  • Summer Street

  • Aston Road

  • School Street

  • Somerford Place

  • New Road

  • Walsall Street

  • Walsall Road

  • Clarkes Lane

  • Walsall Road (Service Road)

The parade was due to start outside Well Lane Gurdwara in Wednesfield at 10am.

Transport for West Midlands said "it is anticipated to last for four hours and will finish outside the Walsall Road Gurdwara in Willenhall at approximately 2pm."

What is Vaisakhi?

Walsall Council outlined what Vaisakhi is for those who don't know: "Vaisakhi is one of the most important dates in the Sikh calendar.

"To celebrate Vaisakhi, Sikhs will visit places of worship called Gudwaras, which are decorated for the occasion.

"Many people enjoy parades and special processions through the streets called nagar kirtans. 'Nagar' means town and 'kirtan' means the singing of hymns from the Guru Granth Sahib, which is the Sikh holy book.

"The event will celebrate the annual festival of Vaiskahi, which is held every April. It marks the creation of the Khalsa - the brotherhood of the Sikh faith - by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699".

