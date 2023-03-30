Travellers evicted from overcrowded transit site

The controversial traveller transit site on Pleck road, Walsall

The travellers were asked to move on from the Pleck Transit Site when it was discovered that they had gained unauthorised entry without permission.

Police carried out the eviction notice on Sunday after it became apparent that more travellers were on the site than permitted.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "A number of travellers and their vehicles accessed the transit site without the necessary permissions. They were advised to leave voluntarily and they did so."

The eviction comes after neighbouring residents showed concern over the site, with Wendy Haynes, who lives next to the site, saying that the site had "bought more struggles to an already struggling area".

Councillor David Perry, Walsall Council's deputy leader for resilient communities, said: "I'm fully aware that many residents in Pleck are concerned about the site.