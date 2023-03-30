Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Travellers evicted from overcrowded transit site

By Daniel WaltonWalsallPublished:

A number of travellers and their vehicles have been removed from a traveller site following their unauthorised entry.

The controversial traveller transit site on Pleck road, Walsall
The controversial traveller transit site on Pleck road, Walsall

The travellers were asked to move on from the Pleck Transit Site when it was discovered that they had gained unauthorised entry without permission.

Police carried out the eviction notice on Sunday after it became apparent that more travellers were on the site than permitted.

A spokesperson for Walsall Council said: "A number of travellers and their vehicles accessed the transit site without the necessary permissions. They were advised to leave voluntarily and they did so."

The eviction comes after neighbouring residents showed concern over the site, with Wendy Haynes, who lives next to the site, saying that the site had "bought more struggles to an already struggling area".

Councillor David Perry, Walsall Council's deputy leader for resilient communities, said: "I'm fully aware that many residents in Pleck are concerned about the site.

"This is a temporary site and how well it works or doesn't work, will be under regular review and will inform any future planning."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News