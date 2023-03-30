Traffic left queuing for miles after motorway accident

The congestion on the southbound carriageway of the M6 was building as one lane was closed. Photo: Motorway Cameras

The traffic on the southbound carriageway on the M6 between Junction 11 and Junction 10 had slowed to a crawl after an accident between Junction 10A and Junction 10 saw one lane closed.

Images showed a queue of traffic stretching back for miles, with normal traffic conditions expected to return between 4.40pm and 4.45pm.

A message on the Motorway Cameras website read: "There is one of three lanes closed on the M6 southbound between J10A and J10 (Walsall / Wolverhampton) due to an accident.

"Normal traffic conditions are expected between 16:30 and 16:45 on 30 March 2023."