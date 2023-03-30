Notification Settings

Traffic left queuing for miles after motorway accident

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

One of the busiest sections of motorway in the region was left with heavy congestion after an accident.

The congestion on the southbound carriageway of the M6 was building as one lane was closed. Photo: Motorway Cameras
The traffic on the southbound carriageway on the M6 between Junction 11 and Junction 10 had slowed to a crawl after an accident between Junction 10A and Junction 10 saw one lane closed.

Images showed a queue of traffic stretching back for miles, with normal traffic conditions expected to return between 4.40pm and 4.45pm.

A message on the Motorway Cameras website read: "There is one of three lanes closed on the M6 southbound between J10A and J10 (Walsall / Wolverhampton) due to an accident.

"Normal traffic conditions are expected between 16:30 and 16:45 on 30 March 2023."

West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for a comment.

