Foamy fun run returns to Walsall this summer with discounted tickets on offer

Acorns is bursting with excitement for this year’s Bubble Rush

The fun run returns to Walsall Arboretum on July 23 with more fun, more foam and even more entertainment than ever before.

To celebrate the launch of the summer extravaganza, which is being held to raise funds for Acorns Children’s Hospice, the charity is offering supporters the chance to make super savings with a special early-bird ticket offer.

Zoe Baggott, Acorns senior manager for events, said: “We’re bursting with excitement for this year’s Bubble Rush – we can’t wait to share what we have in-store, it’s going to be our best one yet, you won’t want to miss it.

“And to thank our incredible supporters for continuing to make Bubble Rush one of our most popular events, we’re giving you the chance to get your tickets now and make big savings with our early bird offer.”

The soapy spectacular will see hundreds of bubblers burst through a 4ft high sea of rainbow-coloured suds.

All funds raised from the event will go towards the charity’s care for life-limited and life-threatened children and their families across the region.

Zoe added: “We’ve got more bubbles, more laughter, and more ways to make a real difference.

“At Acorns Bubble Rush, not only will you have an absolute blast, you’ll be helping us to raise vital funds so we can be there for local children and families when they need us most. So, gather your friends, bring your family and sign up now for the event of the summer."

Acorns has three hospices based in Walsall, Birmingham and Worcester.

In the past year, the charity has cared for more than 700 children and almost 1,000 families, including those who are bereaved.

Early bird tickets for Acorns Bubble Rush are priced at £12.50 for adults, £10 for children (Aged three-15) and £3 for those under the age of three.

Family tickets – two adults, two children – are available, priced £40.