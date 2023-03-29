Meeting for voluntary groups

More than 90 representatives from the not-for-profit sector are expected to attend One Walsall's annual meeting at 10am tomorrow.
The meeting will be held at Manor Farm Community Association in King George Crescent, Walsall, and those unable to attend in person can follow the meeting through the Teams video-conferencing platform.
The meeting is expected to run until 12.45pm, followed by lunch and a networking event.
Tickets can be booked on the website eventbrite.co.uk/e/one-walsall-annual-general-meeting-tickets-529433930137
Notice is hereby given that the 2021/2022 Annual General Meeting of One Walsall will be held on 30th March 2023 from 10am till 12.45pm followed by lunch and networking until 1.30pm.
There is also an option to join virtually via Teams using the following information -
Meeting ID: 351 076 414 951
Passcode: A6HqzS
Please use the Eventbrite link to book a place, specifying if you will be joining in person or virtually.
Further information will be shared, on or before the meeting, to all attendees.
Many thanks and we look forward to seeing you.
Vicky Hines
CEO – One Walsall
One Walsall brings the voices of the sector together. We support local not-for-profit organisations such as community groups, charities and social enterprises. Our aim is to support a strong and vibrant voluntary and community sector in Walsall, and to encourage and grow local social action. Visit our website at www.onewalsall.org for more information.