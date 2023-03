The convenience store in Walsall Wood High Street. Photo: Google

Bhaveshkumar Natavaral Patel is applying for an alcohol licence for Walsall Wood Convenience Store in Walsall Wood's High Street.

If granted the application will allow the sale of alcohol on the premises from 6am until 11pm, seven days a week.

Further information concerning the application can be viewed by accessing the Licensing Act 2003 Electronic public register.