Mourners gather for funeral of man stabbed to death in Walsall town centre

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall

Bailey Atkinson, 20, from Bloxwich, died after being attacked in the early hours of January 28.

Nine boys have been charged in relation to his death.

His funeral took place at Canley Crematorium in Coventry on Friday morning.

Dozens of motorbikes were ridden outside the crematorium, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Atkinson died of multiple stab wounds.

Floral tributes left at the scene of where Bailey Atkinson was stabbed