Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Mourners gather for funeral of man stabbed to death in Walsall town centre

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Mourners gathered for the funeral of a man stabbed to death in Walsall town centre.

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall
Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall

Bailey Atkinson, 20, from Bloxwich, died after being attacked in the early hours of January 28.

Nine boys have been charged in relation to his death.

His funeral took place at Canley Crematorium in Coventry on Friday morning.

Dozens of motorbikes were ridden outside the crematorium, bringing traffic in the area to a standstill.

A post-mortem revealed Mr Atkinson died of multiple stab wounds.

Floral tributes left at the scene of where Bailey Atkinson was stabbed

Following his death, an array of floral tributes, pictures and balloons were left around the site of where he was stabbed.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News