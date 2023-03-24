Millions earmarked for road improvements in Walsall

Walsall Town Hall

Walsall Council cabinet approved a £5.25 million Transport Capital Programme for 2023/24 which will include money earmarked for improvement schemes, highways maintenance and a pothole action fund.

And, at Wednesday’s meeting, members said they did a “great job” in looking after the borough roads.

This has seen them carry out repairs to almost 70,000 square metres of carriageway and resurfacing of 4,500 square metres of pavements.

Leader Mike Bird said they had received praise for the large M6 Junction 10 improvements and the general condition of roads from businesses and residents.

He said: “People always criticise highways saying ‘oh there’s potholes in the road’ but I’ve got some figures of note.

“We delivered 4,500 square metres of footway resurfacing – pavements – and the reconstruction of nearly 70,000 square metres of carriageway.

“So when people are saying there are holes in the road, it isn’t that we aren’t trying. Including in that 70,000 is Reedswood Way, Wolverhampton Road West, Stubbers Green Road to name two or three.

“I get frustrated when I see the yellow sign that says ‘This road will be closed from 7pm to 6am’ and you’ve got to do a detour or your sitting in the traffic.

“But keeping our roads safe and in good condition is an exceptionally time consuming task and very expensive. I think we do a great job.

“Someone once said to me, you always know when you’re in Walsall because the roads are gritted. We do make sure we get that done.”

Deputy leader Adrian Andrew added: “This is over £5 million of investment. It reflects on the excellent partnership we’ve got with Tarmac and the way officers work with them as our contractor for repairing the roads and keeping them flowing in Walsall.