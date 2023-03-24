Notification Settings

Collision on M6 near Walsall causing 30 minute delays

By Eleanor Lawson

Drivers are suffering 30 minute delays and four miles of congestion on the M6 southbound today after a collision near Walsall.

National Highways announced just after noon that Lane 4 was closed between Junction 10A and 10, as a result of the incident.

Half an hour later, they announced that Lane 1 had also been closed for recovery work.

National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

