Collision on M6 near Walsall causing 30 minute delays

National Highways announced just after noon that Lane 4 was closed between Junction 10A and 10, as a result of the incident.
Half an hour later, they announced that Lane 1 had also been closed for recovery work.
National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.
UPDATE - Lane 1 is CLOSED on the #M6 southbound between J10A and J10 near #Walsall for recovery following a collision.— National Highways: West Midlands (@HighwaysWMIDS) March 24, 2023
There are currently delays of 30 mins and approx. 4 miles of congestion. pic.twitter.com/PzYdJG8R83