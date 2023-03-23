Care home expansion bid is rejected

Mill Lodge Residential Home in Mill Lane, Walsall. PIC: Google Street View

Mill Lodge Residential Home in Mill Road, Pelsall, wanted to increase its capacity from 20 to 39 by adding a two storey extension to rear of the existing facility.

But Walsall Council planning officers turned down the application for a number of reasons including the scale of the extension which they said would be “overbearing” in the back garden.

Other reasons given were it would have a negative impact on neighbouring properties as well as a lack of information on the potential impact it would have on nearby Grade II listed building and a failure to guarantee there won’t be a loss of trees.

In the application, Richard Partington Chartered Architect said: “This residential care home has provided quality care for elderly persons for many years.

“The owners wish to increase the existing bed spaces and provide improved and spacious accommodation to meet the increased demand and desire for quality care accommodation in the borough.

“The property has been extended from time to time in the past and the aim of this proposal is to improve the care home overall and join the two sides of the home at first floor to improve accessibility.

“A rear two storey extension will provide high quality bedroom space for 19 additional residents with lounge and dining space and a lift to serve the first floor.

“The needs for care are constantly evolving and changing and facilities must change to meet these needs. With an ageing population high quality residential care is required and there is a growing need for dementia care.