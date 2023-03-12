Plan for large homes on green belt land in Black Country despite concerns

The scheme will feature four and five-bedroom homes

Tame Homes has put forward a scheme for land at the old Beacon Dairy Farm off Doe Bank Lane, between Pheasey and Streetly in Walsall.

It will see a number of disused buildings at the site demolished and replaced with ten five-bedroom homes and four four-bedroom homes.

An entrance road off Doe Bank Lane will be built on the existing farm track, according to the proposals, which will be considered by planners at Walsall Council.

A planning statement supporting the scheme says the principle for developing the site has “already been accepted” due to a previous development being approved.

It says: “This application, in essence, represents a re-plan of the previously approved scheme.”

The development sis located within walking distance of a range of public services in the form of shops, takeaways and a range of schools, the statement adds, and would bring underdeveloped land back into use.

The statement concludes: “It is considered that the proposed development accords with the Development Plan, National Planning Policy and Design SPD.

“It is respectfully submitted that the proposed development should be approved subject to condition and without delay.”

The site was run for decades as a dairy and poultry farm before closing due to financial struggles.

Another scheme for 14 homes was granted planning permission by council chiefs in 2019, although it featured three and four bedroom homes.

At the time it received a number of objections from nearby residents concerned about green belt development.

Since then Walsall has seen a number of protests from residents over proposed green belt development as part of the now-scrapped Black Country Plan.