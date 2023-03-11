Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Slip road on M6 to close for 32 hours as part of Walsall Junction 10 works

By Emma Walker WalsallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

An exit slip road on the M6 in the Black Country is set to close tonight for 32 hours for "anti-skid" road surfacing to be laid, highways chiefs say.

National Highways bosses said Walsall's Junction 10 southbound exit slip road would close from 9pm until 5am on March 13.

It forms part of a major £78 million project at the junction designed to cut congestion, with the scheme expected to be completed this year.

This slip road closure will be in place from 9pm on March 11 until 5am on March 13.

A spokesman said: "We’re sorry for the disruption these closures may cause to your journey and encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling. Please note that these closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions."

It comes as part of the ongoing multi-million pound works to improve junction 10 at Walsall.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Wolverhampton
Transport

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News