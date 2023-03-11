National Highways bosses said Walsall's Junction 10 southbound exit slip road would close from 9pm until 5am on March 13.

It forms part of a major £78 million project at the junction designed to cut congestion, with the scheme expected to be completed this year.

A spokesman said: "We’re sorry for the disruption these closures may cause to your journey and encourage drivers to plan ahead and allow extra time when travelling. Please note that these closures are subject to change at short notice due to unforeseen circumstances or poor weather conditions."