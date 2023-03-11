Motorists facing delays after crash in Walsall

It has taken place on the A4148 Court Way at Green Way. The road was blocked westbound and traffic on Green Lane unable to cross at the junction.
As of 2.40pm, a car remains in the middle of the road awaiting recovery.
Buses have also been diverted in the area.
More to follow.
📍 A4148 Court Way at Green Lane #Walsall— West Midlands Roads (@WMRoads) March 11, 2023
❌ Road is blocked westbound, and traffic on Green Lane is unable to cross the junction.
⚠️ Collision.@WalsallCouncil pic.twitter.com/IdLn95qspZ
⚠️ Service Disruption ⚠️— NX West Midlands (@nxwestmidlands) March 11, 2023
Due to an incident on Green Lane
🚌 Services 70 and 70A towards Walsall via Court Way, Stafford Street and St Pauls Road
From Walsall via Townend Street, Wolverhampton Street and Blue Lane West
We apologise for any disruption to your journey