Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorists facing delays after crash in Walsall

By Emma Walker WalsallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Traffic in an area of Walsall is facing disruption following a collision.

It has taken place on the A4148 Court Way at Green Way. The road was blocked westbound and traffic on Green Lane unable to cross at the junction.

As of 2.40pm, a car remains in the middle of the road awaiting recovery.

Buses have also been diverted in the area.

More to follow.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Transport

By Emma Walker

Content Manager

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News