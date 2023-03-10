Residents invited to honour voluntary heroes with award

The awards will honour those who go above and beyond with their voluntary work

To celebrate The King’s Coronation in May, Walsall Council is calling on residents to nominate people who have made a difference in their communities through their volunteering efforts.

The Royal Voluntary Service has launched the Coronation Champions Awards to celebrate exceptional volunteers across the country, which recognises individuals over the age of 14 who have made a significant contribution to their communities.

Five hundred volunteers will be chosen as Coronation Champions and they will receive a specially designed, official Coronation Champion pin and a signed certificate from Her Majesty The Queen Consort.

There will also be opportunities for some of the Coronation Champions to attend one of the official Coronation celebrations, such as the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert or a Coronation Garden.

The awards have nine categories: supporting older people, supporting young people and children, crisis and welfare, community, sports, culture and heritage, health and care, sustainability and the environment, and animal welfare.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities at Walsall Council, said: “The Coronation Awards will celebrate the amazing contribution volunteers make and they will recognise a diverse group of volunteers from different backgrounds and communities in the UK.

“Across the borough, we have a proud tradition of volunteering and community work and I’d love to see some of our local volunteers receive the recognition they deserve.

"We all know someone who has gone that extra mile in their volunteering, and this is your chance to recognise these unsung heroes.

"Anyone can nominate a volunteer who they believe deserves recognition as a Coronation Champion so please get nominating now to celebrate our volunteers.”

Nominations are now open and the deadline for nominations is Sunday, April 2.