Community campaign 'too late' to save already closed Walsall pub, says former owner

The Butts Tavern. Photo: Google

However, the previous owner, who is retiring after almost 50 years, says the time to campaign was four years ago when the building first went on sale.

The Butts Tavern in Butts, Walsall, served its last pint on March 2 after owner Richard Hill, who co-owns the local butcher’s shop W. T. Hill and Son with his brother, sold it.

The buyer at JN Healthcare Group Limited plans to turn the building into an accommodation for teenagers suffering with mental health issues.

But some residents and a councillor are sad to see the Tavern go.

Councillor Aftab Nawaz confirmed he will ask officers at Walsall Council if the building can be designated a ‘community asset’ and invited residents to his office yesterday to discuss the issue.

He said: “It’s for me an iconic building in The Butts which has been there for many years.

“The locals value the building and the pub and it would be a shame if it was to be turned into anything else.

“With schools closing their doors after half-past-three, or four o’clock rather, there isn’t spaces left around The Butts where people can come and meet in numbers.

“We have a couple of spaces left but we do need more and the pub has always been one place where it’s always been welcoming to the community and the community values the place.”

Resident Callum Darby has posted on Facebook about the need to "save the Butts Tavern".

He said: “It’s the last remaining public building in that area because others have been closed down and other provisions have been closed; our post office and the church was knocked down as well.

“And that was the last thing sort of keeping the community together.”

Mr Darby said he was “shocked” when the news of the pub’s closure was announced on February 28, for it to close just two days later.

He described the plans to turn it into a residential care home as “incredible, I appreciate that”, but added “it’s at the expense of this building and it’s got a lot of history.”

Mr Hill, who sold the pub, said: “We’ve been in the area for nearly 50 years, with a butcher’s shop as well as the pub, and it’s time for us to retire, and everybody in the area knows that the pub has been on the market for four and a half years.

“And until the last two days there’s been no say of they want to save it as a community pub whatsoever.

“So if they’d come up with this four and a half years ago, it would have been a wonderful idea!

“That’s the top and bottom of it and a gentleman’s come along, he’s got something new, a vision for the premises, which is good, and it’s going to be good for some people in the community.

“It’s sad that it’s closing as a pub, but as I say, why have they left it until the day we’ve sold it to want to do something about it?

“The top and bottom of it is: I’m retiring and the gentleman who has bought it paid the asking price.”

Concerns for the future of the butcher’s shop will be assuaged by the news that the sixth generation of Hill’s is currently being trained up.

Mr Hill added: “I am fourth generation in the butcher’s; the butcher’s has been going since 1888.

“It’s currently being run by my son, generation five, and my grandson’s 14 this year and he’s the Saturday lad and it’s all he wants to do; he loves it.”