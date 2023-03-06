Warnings to fly-tippers being sprayed on streets as council cleans up dumped rubbish

Walsall Council is spraying a warning to potential fly tippers at the scenes of previous dumpings.

Messages saying "this is out street, not your tip. Fly tipping fine £400," are being sprayed onto pavements and roads by Walsall Council's street cleaning team after they tidy away waste.

The authority took to Twitter, posting pictures of the spray painted messages at the "environmental crime scenes" on Dorothy Street, Whitmore Street, and Cornmill Close.

The team said: "Once waste has been cleared, we are spray marking the ground to leave a reminder for anyone considering to tip in the same spot. Remember: Dumping rubbish in the street is a criminal offence."

Walsall Council aims to remove fly-tipped rubbish on public land within five working days of receiving a report.

They pass on reports of large-scale fly-tips, hazardous waste and fly-tipping by organised gangs to the Environment Agency.

Anyone reporting fly tipping should include the following details:

Where it is (you can pinpoint the location on a map, or describe where it is)

Roughly how much space it takes up

The type of rubbish, if you can tell (don't touch it, as it might be hazardous)