Darlaston man arrested after women targeted in burglaries and robberies in Walsall

The man was arrested in Walsall

The man is being questioned over six offences which saw women threatened with a knife and shoved and threatened.

Walsall Police posted on Facebook: "We’ve arrested a man after a number of women were targeted in burglaries and robberies in the Walsall area.

"The 21-year-old suspect was arrested in Darlaston on Sunday and will be questioned over six offences of robbery and burglary. On March 2, a woman had her handbag grabbed at an address in Bentley Place.

"Thankfully she was not injured. On other occasions in recent days, money was stolen from properties on Wednesbury Road, Vicarage Terrace and New Street, also in Walsall.