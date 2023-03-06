Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Darlaston man arrested after women targeted in burglaries and robberies in Walsall

By Adam SmithWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Police have arrested a man after several women were targeted in burglaries and robberies across Walsall.

The man was arrested in Walsall
The man was arrested in Walsall

The man is being questioned over six offences which saw women threatened with a knife and shoved and threatened.

Walsall Police posted on Facebook: "We’ve arrested a man after a number of women were targeted in burglaries and robberies in the Walsall area.

"The 21-year-old suspect was arrested in Darlaston on Sunday and will be questioned over six offences of robbery and burglary. On March 2, a woman had her handbag grabbed at an address in Bentley Place.

"Thankfully she was not injured. On other occasions in recent days, money was stolen from properties on Wednesbury Road, Vicarage Terrace and New Street, also in Walsall.

"One woman was threatened with a knife before being asked to hand over money, while another was shoved and threatened."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News