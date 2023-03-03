Walsall Council in the top 20 authorities for Voter ID applications after 170 people apply

Reminders are being sent out to voters

However, the lack of enthusiasm from voters for ID at elections is widespread as 170 applicants in Walsall made the authority one of the most successful.

Those voters without a passport, driving license or other official ID need to apply for a Voter Authority Certificate.

Tony Cox, Returning Officer for Walsall Council, said: “It is really important that we spread the message about the need for photo ID at the election far and wide, so that no one in the community is turned away from polling stations.

“It’s reassuring to see Walsall ranking so highly for voter ID registration and it goes to show how well the change in legislation has been communicated across communities in Walsall. It’s important that people don’t lose their opportunity to vote in the local elections this May by making sure they are prepared for the change in the way they cast their vote.”

This year, a change to Government legislation means that voters wishing to vote in person at a polling station will need to show photo ID in order to be issued a ballot paper. Anyone without suitable photo ID has been advised to apply for a free Voter Authority Certificate which will enable them to vote in person as normal.

Tony Cox added: “With local elections taking place in Walsall on Thursday 4 May 2023, it is important that those who want to vote ensure they are registered to do so, and then make sure they have an accepted form of ID. It may seem early but checking now means you will be ready to vote in May.”

If residents need any help with applying for the Voter Authority Certificate, they can access the Walsall Connected programme in one of Walsall’s seven libraries or one of the community partners. They can also contact the electoral services team on 01922 652502 or email ElectionOffice@walsall.gov.uk.