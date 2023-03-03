Police issue fresh image in appeal to find missing Walsall man

West Midlands Police have released new images amid the search

West Midlands Police are urging people to come forward in a bid to find a man called Christopher amid growing concerns for his welfare.

The 37-year-old from Brownhills is suspected to have travelled to Staffordshire or Birmingham.

He is described as being 5ft 7 or 8 inches tall, of a medium build, with short brown hair and stubble on his face.

And Christopher was last seen wearing blue bottoms and a blue SuperDry coat.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police has said: "We are releasing a new image of Christopher to help with our appeal.

"He may also have travelled to Staffordshire or Birmingham, so please get in touch if you have seen him."