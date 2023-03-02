Man found 'critical' near canal dies despite emergency crew efforts to save him

Rayboulds Bridge

Emergency services were called to Raybould's Bridge Road off the A34 Green Lane, in Birchills, shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday(1) where the man was discovered near the Wyrley and Essington Canal.

Residents reported seeing emergency vehicles at the scene near two house building sites.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.18pm to an incident nearby to Raybould's Bridge Road in Walsall. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.