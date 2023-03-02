Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man found 'critical' near canal dies despite emergency crew efforts to save him

By Deborah HardimanWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

A man has died after being found in a "critical condition" near a Walsall canal bridge.

Rayboulds Bridge
Rayboulds Bridge

Emergency services were called to Raybould's Bridge Road off the A34 Green Lane, in Birchills, shortly after 4.15pm on Wednesday(1) where the man was discovered near the Wyrley and Essington Canal.

Residents reported seeing emergency vehicles at the scene near two house building sites.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 4.18pm to an incident nearby to Raybould's Bridge Road in Walsall. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found a man in a critical condition. Unfortunately despite the best efforts of ambulance staff it became clear that nothing more could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.”

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News