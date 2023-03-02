Appeal to find missing Walsall man as concerns for welfare grow

People who see Christopher are being urged to call 999

West Midlands Police have issued a statement urging people to come forward after a man called Christopher has gone missing from his house in Brownhills.

The 37-year-old is described as being 5ft 7 to 8 inches tall, of a medium build and has short brown hair with stubble on his face.

And he was last seen wearing blue bottoms and a blue SuperDry coat.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Christopher?

"The 37-year-old has gone missing from his home in Brownhills.

"Christopher has gone missing before but we are very concerned for his welfare.