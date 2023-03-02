Appeal to find missing Walsall man as concerns for welfare grow

West Midlands Police have issued a statement urging people to come forward after a man called Christopher has gone missing from his house in Brownhills.
The 37-year-old is described as being 5ft 7 to 8 inches tall, of a medium build and has short brown hair with stubble on his face.
And he was last seen wearing blue bottoms and a blue SuperDry coat.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Have you seen Christopher?
"The 37-year-old has gone missing from his home in Brownhills.
"Christopher has gone missing before but we are very concerned for his welfare.
"If you see him call 999 quoting PID number 431523."