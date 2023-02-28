Audi driver miraculously walks away from crash into stationary lorry on M6 with minor injuries

Driver of this car miraculously walked with away with minor injuries. Photo: CMPG

Dramatic images show a white Audi A5 lodged into the back of a HGV on the M6 motorway, between Junction 8 and Junction 9.

The driver of the vehicle walked away with minor injuries despite the front end and roof seemingly completely destroyed by the crash.

On Twitter, CMPG said: "Quite miraculously, the driver of this Audi has walked away with only minor injuries after a collision with a stationary HGV (J8-J9 of M6) When people ask why do Motorway Officers deal with people for driving without due care & attention, here is your answer!"

The collision comes amid chaos on the M6 after the motorway has been closed in both directions around Junction 10 after a lorry crashed with a car and overturned, crossing the central reservation.