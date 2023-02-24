Tributes paid to former Walsall mayor known as 'old school gent'

Former Walsall Mayor Brian Douglas-Maul, who died on January 21 2023. PIC: Walsall Council

Councillors from across the chamber paid homage to former Streetly and Pheasey wards elected member Brian Douglas-Maul, who died on January 21 at the age of 91, at a meeting on Thursday .

Among them was his daughter Rushall-Shelfield councillor Lorna Rattigan, who said her dad would be missed forever. Members of the family were also in attendance.

His funeral took place on Friday with the cortège stopping outside Walsall Council House in Lichfield Street for a few minutes.

Mr Douglas-Maul was born in South-West London and the family lived in Yorkshire before moving to the Midlands after he landed a job with Birmingham City Council.

He clocked up 42 years as a Walsall councillor representing first Pheasey and then Streetly and serving on the planning committee, fire service and employment tribunal panels before retiring in 2021.

In 2000/21, Mr Douglas-Maul became Mayor of Walsall with his beloved wife Jean, who sadly died in 2015, serving as Mayoress during his civic year.

Councillor Rattigan said: “I’d like to thank everyone on behalf of our family for all of your condolences for and the kind gesture of lowering the flag, which I knew he would have appreciated as he proudly served Walsall Council as a councillor for Streetly and Pheasey ward for a total of 42 years, showing dedication in representing the wards and residents.

“A highlight of his service and a special memory was that he was invited to Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s Garden Party for his service for the community.

“Mom, (sister) Karen and myself were able to attend. I was working in London at the time and it was a truly treasured memory.

“In 2000, it was momentous year as not only was it the start of a new century but dad became Mayor and mom supported by becoming Mayoress. They both enjoyed the year immensely and they worked as a team and appreciated the honour.

“Our family remember how hard they worked in their Mayoral year as they were often out twice or sometimes three times a day attending functions and events.

“In January 2015 Jean, our mom, passed away and dad had lost his soul mate. It was a tough year for all of us and dad kept busy with his council duties.

“He attended his council surgeries without fail at Streetly Library on a Saturday morning and council meetings in the week.

“In March 2018, I became a grandmother and dad became a great granddad to Georgia which we were all overjoyed about – to see a new generation within our family.

“It was lovely for our family to hear council employees’ recollections of dad especially from his mayoral year as he worked with so many people.

“He stood up for what he believed in and was considered old school and a true gent.

“His are tough footsteps to follow. When I had an issue in my area and I started a petition, dad said why don’t you stand as a councillor for Rushall And Shelfield, which I did.

“Dad has supported me with constructive advice which I have used now for 12 years and hope to continue for many more in dad’s footsteps – but not sure it will be 40 plus years but will do my best. Dad. We will miss you forever, rest in peace.”