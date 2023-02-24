Missing 16-year-old from County Durham could be in Walsall, according to police

Have you seen Malika Eite? Photo: Durham Constabulary.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Malika Eite, who went missing from home in Cockfield on Monday morning.

Malika is believed to have travelled to Darlington Train Station and boarded a train at around 8am.

Police believe it is possible she could have travelled to Walsall, London, or Cambridge.

Durham Constabulary took to Twitter to appeal for information on the teenager's whereabouts and said: "Malika is 5ft 8in tall & stocky. She has a tanned complexion & long black hair. She was wearing a black coat with fur hood, leggings, shoes & a red bag."