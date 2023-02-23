Potential ban on Walsall town centre venues selling booze beyond certain times likened to ‘something out of a dystopian novel’

Bailey Atkinson was stabbed to death in Walsall

Walsall Council’s licensing committee dismissed the idea of bringing in early morning alcohol restriction orders (EMRO) saying they couldn’t allow criminals to dictate their policies.

On January 28, 20-year-old Bailey Atkinson was murdered in the early hours of the morning in the town centre.

Previous incidents have seen Walsall police change shift patterns to provide a reassuring presence in the area.

But, at a meeting on Wednesday, members said efforts should be concentrated on tackling premises which breach licensing objectives rather than a blanket curfew on everyone.

At present a number of venues have licences which allow them to stay open between 2am and 8.30am.

Councillor Bobby Bains said: “This EMRO is almost like something out of a dystopian novel. We are a town in middle England and not in the middle of Saudi Arabia.

“Why should we dictate when people should stop drinking alcohol in the town centre?

“Most people who come are revellers who want to have a good, safe time and have fun. That’s why these businesses are still trading. It’s almost like Walsall will become a ghost town if this was implemented.

“It’s not just bars and clubs. This is a curfew. This is takeaways and taxis.”

Walsall Labour group leader Aftab Nawaz added: “I’m against having an outright ban on time you can serve alcohol. If you’re going to allow it, let them serve it through the licensing regime.

“We can’t allow criminals who do criminal acts in Walsall to dictate how we run our night time economy.

“Essentially, what we would be saying is ‘because there is crime in Walsall and we’re worried about it, let’s stop everybody else who are doing good things in Walsall going about their business.