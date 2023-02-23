Family's narrow escape from car shortly before it is gutted by fire in Walsall

The car was gutted by the fire. Photo: @DelvesWMP

Delves Police said officers were alerted to the incident in Bescot Crescent on Thursday evening.

The team said a mother and her children who were inside the car could smell burning.

They all managed to get out of the vehicle safely before the fire brigade attended.

Officers, who posted a picture of the shell of the car after it had been gutted by the blaze, said the family were "thankfully all okay" but "a bit shook up".

Reporting the incident on social media, Delves Police team said: "Me and Mo just called to a car fire Bescot Crescent.

"Mom and children in car could smell burning. All got out of car and fire brigade attended. Thankfully all okay just a bit shook up."