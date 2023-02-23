Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Family's narrow escape from car shortly before it is gutted by fire in Walsall

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A family fled from a car shortly before it was gutted by a blaze in Walsall.

The car was gutted by the fire. Photo: @DelvesWMP
The car was gutted by the fire. Photo: @DelvesWMP

Delves Police said officers were alerted to the incident in Bescot Crescent on Thursday evening.

The team said a mother and her children who were inside the car could smell burning.

They all managed to get out of the vehicle safely before the fire brigade attended.

Officers, who posted a picture of the shell of the car after it had been gutted by the blaze, said the family were "thankfully all okay" but "a bit shook up".

Reporting the incident on social media, Delves Police team said: "Me and Mo just called to a car fire Bescot Crescent.

"Mom and children in car could smell burning. All got out of car and fire brigade attended. Thankfully all okay just a bit shook up."

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News