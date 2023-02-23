Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

CCTV appeal after man knocked unconscious with glass bottle outside Walsall bar

By Eleanor LawsonWalsallPublished: Last Updated:

Police are trying to identify a man after an assault outside a bar on Bridge Street in Walsall.

Do you recognise this man?
Do you recognise this man?

The victim was at the bar talking to others in the doorway when he was hit on the head by a man with a glass bottle and knocked unconscious.

The assault happened shortly after 4.15am and the victim was left with injuries requiring hospital treatment. It happened on January 20.

Officers would now like to speak to two men about the attack but only one has been captured on CCTV.

He is described as black, slim, in his 20s, with short shaved hair and was wearing a distinctive dark deerstalker style hat and long Parka coat.

Anyone with any information should contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101 quoting crime number 20/36261/23.

Walsall
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News