CCTV appeal after man knocked unconscious with glass bottle outside Walsall bar

Do you recognise this man?

The victim was at the bar talking to others in the doorway when he was hit on the head by a man with a glass bottle and knocked unconscious.

The assault happened shortly after 4.15am and the victim was left with injuries requiring hospital treatment. It happened on January 20.

Officers would now like to speak to two men about the attack but only one has been captured on CCTV.

He is described as black, slim, in his 20s, with short shaved hair and was wearing a distinctive dark deerstalker style hat and long Parka coat.