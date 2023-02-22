Morgan, 16, and Jakob 17 were last seen together in Stoke-On-Trent, on Wednesday, February 15, with police concerned for the welfare of both teenagers.
Morgan is described as having long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and jeans
West Midlands Police believe the two may be in the Walsall area and have asked anyone who sees them not to approach them and to instead contact the force directly through their 101 number.
Alternatively you can contact the police on Live Chat, quoting PID 378552 and PID 401647.
#MISSING | Have you seen Morgan and Jakub?— Walsall Police (@WalsallPolice) February 22, 2023
Morgan, 16, and Jakub, 17, were last seen together in Stoke-on-Trent, on Wednesday 15 February, and we're concerned for their welfare. pic.twitter.com/qZHxMy4ieD