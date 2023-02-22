Notification Settings

Police appeal to help find missing Walsall teenagers last seen a week ago

Police have issued an appeal to help find two missing teenagers with connections to Walsall.

Have you seen Morgan and Jakub?
Have you seen Morgan and Jakub?

Morgan, 16, and Jakob 17 were last seen together in Stoke-On-Trent, on Wednesday, February 15, with police concerned for the welfare of both teenagers.

Morgan is described as having long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket and jeans

West Midlands Police believe the two may be in the Walsall area and have asked anyone who sees them not to approach them and to instead contact the force directly through their 101 number.

Alternatively you can contact the police on Live Chat, quoting PID 378552 and PID 401647.

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

