Motorists hit with delays after collision closes motorway lane

The incident occurred on the M6 northbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7. Photo: Google Street Map

The road traffic collision occurred on the M6 northbound between Junction 6 and Junction 7 at around 7pm and led to a lane being closed, with delays of up to 30 minutes.

Drivers were advised to use the A38M southbound towards Park Circus, then follow the A34 northbound to rejoin at Junction 7.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "A lane has been closed due to an RTC between M6 northbound Junction 6 Expressway and Junction 7 for Great Barr, with up to 30 minute delays.

"Consider using the A38M southbound from Junction 6 to Park Circus, then Victoria Road and A34 northbound to re-join at Junction 7."

The spokesman then sent out a message at 7.20pm to say the lane closure had been cleared and delays on the M6 were easing.