Historic Walsall cinema last used as Wetherspoon pub up for sale after flats plan refused

The Imperial in Walsall is up for sale

The Imperial, in Darwall Street, Walsall, is currently on the market with a guide price of £595,000.

The building, which was a former much-loved cinema in Walsall, a theatre and a pub, has been left standing empty for years.

There has been back and forth on what to do with the building after applications to convert the historic building into 21 apartments was refused in November 2022 on a number of grounds.

Most notably, one of the reasons for the rejection of the application was the harm the development would cause to the heritage asset which dates back to the 19th century.

Concerns were also raised about a lack of information on noise prevention for future occupiers and the layout of the proposed apartments, which they said would result in a 'poor standard of residential amenity.'

Heritage groups Cinema Theatre association, Theatres Trust and the Victorian Society also voiced strong objections to the development and worked to get the building Grade II Listed status.

Speaking when the plans were rejected by Walsall Council, Peter Wylde, of the Cinema Theatre Association, said: “The CTA warmly welcomes the decision to refuse this very damaging application.

“We have worked on this case alongside the Theatres Trust and the Victorian Society, and in January 2022 we all secured Grade II listing for this historic cinema/theatre.

“The scheme would have destroyed the cinema’s lovely 1914 interior by the noted local architects Hickton and Farmer.

“It would have carved it up into small, sub-standard flats, with numerous small windows punched in the outside walls.

“The CTA and the other heritage bodies are keen to see a positive use for the Imperial which respects its heritage and makes it an asset for the town.

“There are many options around – bingo again, cinema, music venue, gym, or shared workspace. We are in close touch with Walsall Council on these.”

The Imperial was last used as a Wetherspoon pub before it closed in 2016 and it has sat empty ever since.

Built 155 years ago as an agricultural hall, it was later redeveloped to become St George’s Hall.

It became The Imperial Theatre in 1899 before it was converted again as the Imperial Picture House – Walsall’s first cinema – in 1908.

When the cinema closed 60 years later, it was turned into a bingo hall and remained so until 1997 when JD Wetherspoon took it over and reopened it as a pub.

Speaking about the current planning situation, a Walsall Council spokesperson said: “The building does not currently benefit from planning permission and any potential purchaser is encouraged to seek pre-application advice from the Local Planning Authority prior to submitting any potential future planning application."