Fury as almost seven tonnes of rubbish dumped on main road in Willenhall

Fly-tipping dumped on Essington Road in Willenhall. PIC: Walsall Council

Waste, mostly in two large containers, was left strewn across a large section of Essington Road, Willenhall, causing the arterial route to be partially cordoned off for around a day until it could be cleared.

It is believed the perpetrators struck in the early hours of Sunday and Walsall Council officers are investigating to see if they can be identified.

The mess wasn’t able to be fully cleared until the following day due to the presence of asbestos amongst the rubbish.

Willenhall North ward councillor Adam Hicken said he believes the offender may have been dumping the waste on a nearby street before being disturbed and littering across Essington Road instead.

Asbestos was found within the dumped rubbish. Photo: Walsall Council

He said: “We need to crack down on those who dump litter and rubbish on our streets or else we risk our area becoming a dumping ground.

“This fly-tipping was almost seven tonnes and included household items that someone has probably paid in cash to be taken away.

“I know the council is going through it now to try and identify whose waste it is.

“People need to take responsibility for where their waste goes, so I do hope we can identify the culprits, send them the bill, and crush the vehicle involved.

“We’ve extended the opening times of the tips, they are now open seven days a week, we don’t charge for garden waste, and we offer cheap bulky waste collections. There is simply no excuse for dumping waste on our streets.”

He added: “It appears that they attempted to dump this on a nearby street but were disturbed in the process, leading to them driving away and dumping this across the Essington Road.

“If anyone has any footage, or knows of any useful information, then please do get in touch.”

The rubbish has been left strewn along the road. Photo: Councillor Adam Hicken

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader for resilient communities said: “It is understood that this criminal activity took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Our highways contractor Tarmac cordoned off the large amount of fly-tipping on Sunday morning to keep highway users safe.

“It was found that quantities of asbestos were present and clearly this has to be handled safely.

“It beggars belief that the person or persons responsible think that blocking one lane of a busy classified road is in any way acceptable behaviour.