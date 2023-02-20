Ambitious new strategy to revitalise Walsall town centre launched

An artist impression of Walsall town centre improvements

We Are Walsall 2040 encompasses Walsall Council, Walsall College and other partners in the town who are invested in its success.

The draft strategy, which has been improved by Walsall Council's cabinet, sets out the main ambitions of the campaign and what needs to be done for it to be a success.

Within the strategy is an extensive list of outcomes and actions that will come together to achieve a Walsall that is thriving and happy, healthy and well, prosperous and innovative and proud of our borough by 2040.

The public are being invited to share their views on the draft strategy.

Councillor Garry Perry, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Resilient Communities, said: "This is an exciting time for Walsall, and this draft strategy underpins our ambitious plans for the future of the borough. I hope that the public will see that we are working towards a better future, and we have real, solid plans in place to help us get there.

"The draft plan brings together the views of the thousands of people that took part in our largest ever public engagement in 2022 and sets out the actions needed over the next 17 years to achieve the future that we know the people of Walsall want.

"I want to encourage residents to have their say in the upcoming public consultation so that we can make sure the needs of the people are being met throughout this process."

Jatinder Sharma CBE DL, Principal and Chief Executive at Walsall College, said: "The college is very proud to be a part of the We Are Walsall 2040 initiative. The draft strategy outlines how project partners, including ourselves, can better serve our communities' jobs and skills needs and provides a clear pathway to achieving our plans.

"Our first public consultation was a huge success, with thousands of people, including our students and staff, taking part to share their views. I hope that Walsall residents and those studying and working in the area once again get involved and provide their feedback on the draft strategy so we can ensure that we are shaping a Walsall that works for everyone."