Appeal for help finding missing teenager

By James VukmirovicWalsallPublished:

An appeal for help has gone out to help find a missing teenager.

Walsall Police are looking for Morgan, who has gone missing in Walsall. Photo: Walsall Police
Walsall Police have issued the appeal for help after a girl known as Morgan was reported as going missing from Walsall.

The 15-year-old has been described as having long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and jeans.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 999 and quoting PID 378552.

A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Morgan?

"The 15-year-old is missing from Walsall.

"She has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and jeans.

"We need to find Morgan, if you have seen her or know where she is call us on 999 quoting PID 378552."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star.

