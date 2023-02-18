Appeal for help finding missing teenager

Walsall Police have issued the appeal for help after a girl known as Morgan was reported as going missing from Walsall.
The 15-year-old has been described as having long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and jeans.
The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch by calling 999 and quoting PID 378552.
A spokesman for Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Morgan?
"The 15-year-old is missing from Walsall.
"She has long blonde hair and was last seen wearing a black puffa jacket and jeans.
"We need to find Morgan, if you have seen her or know where she is call us on 999 quoting PID 378552."