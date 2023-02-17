Housing group offices to become homes

Walsall Housing Group's former offices Beechwood House in New Road, Willenhall. PIC: Walsall Housing Group

Walsall Housing Group (whg) has been given the green light to convert Beechwood House, in New Road, into 14 one and three bedroom apartments that will be up for rent.

The property was closed at Christmas with all the services previously based there now operating from whg’s main headquarters in Hatherton Street in Walsall.

This project is part of a wider programme by the landlord aimed at providing more affordable housing across the borough as demand continues to rise.

Lisa Wallis, Corporate Director of People and Learning, said: “We are committed to always assessing our carbon footprint and environmental impact and use our workspaces in a way that is efficient and sustainable.

“After centralising all our operations at our Hatherton Street office, Beechwood House is no longer required and can be put to better use to support housing need within the borough.

“This is a really exciting opportunity for us to put our surplus corporate real estate to not only practical use but for us to create high social impact at the same time.

“Creating innovative, affordable homes will be good for the community, the environment and will help us achieve a carbon neutral footprint.”

At present, work is being carried out on seven garage and small sites no longer in use which will see 20 three-bedroom houses created.

Further planning applications by whg have gone in to Walsall Council for the conversion of other sites. In total, around 500 sites were identified that could see new housing built in the coming years.

Planning agents Baily Garner said: “The application is a carefully considered, high quality sustainable scheme tailored to its location The proposal will provide much needed housing to the area.