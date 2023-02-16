Powers to stop sale of booze at Walsall town centre venues being considered in wake of Bailey Atkinson killing

Bailey Atkinson

The borough was left reeling following the murder of 20-year-old Bailey Atkinson in the early hours of January 28 while previous incidents have seen Walsall police change shift patterns to provide a presence in the area.

Now, Walsall Council’s licensing committee is expected to investigate whether there is a need to implement early morning alcohol restriction orders (EMROs) to tackle the issues.

A report going to next Wednesday’s meeting on the night time economy and opening hours said, under the current statement of licensing policy, its not possible to implement a blanket closing time on all premises.

But committee members are expected to ask for data and evidence to see if there are recurring problems in certain areas at certain times to see if an EMRO is appropriate.

The council said each licence application is judged on individual merits while venues having different closing times can avoid a concentration of revellers in one area.

At present a number of venues have licences which allow them to stay open between 2am and 8.30am.

Following changes to shift patterns, Walsall police have a strong presence in the town centre night time economy area until 5am on Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The report said: “It was with great sadness that a young man Bailey Atkinson was recently killed in Walsall town centre.

“Whilst the incident happened in the town centre during the night time economy hours and the investigation is ongoing, at this stage no fault is being apportioned to any licensed premises within the town.

“It has however brought into focus the safety of all those living, working and visiting the town and a consideration of what more can be done to safeguard customers, businesses and indeed public services.

“One such consideration is whether additional controls can be placed upon licensed premises to close earlier, for example 2am.

“This would reduce the number of hours where people are present in Walsall town centre consuming alcohol from licensed premises at night or in the early hours of the morning.

“At present venues have different closing times depending on their business model and depending on the hours requested at the time of the application for the licence and any subsequent variations to their licence.