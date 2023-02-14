Notification Settings

Seven-hour yellow weather warning in place for West Midlands and Shropshire

Walsall

A seven-hour yellow weather warning for fog is in place for the West Midlands and parts of Shropshire.

The weather warning is in place for the West Midlands including parts of Shropshire until 10am

The alert will be in force until 10am with areas of fog 'likely to cause some travel delays on Tuesday morning'.

Warnings of dense fog are issued when visibility is expected to fall below 200 metres. The alert came into force at 3am and covers the Black Country, Staffordshire and much of Shropshire including Telford and Ludlow.

Severe disruption to transport occurs when the visibility falls below 50 metres.

A spokesman for The Met Office issued some advice for road users when travelling in fog including:

  • Avoid travel if possible

  • Drive very slowly with dipped headlights, full-beam lights reflect off the fog causing a 'white wall' effect

  • Keep an eye on your speed, fog can give the illusion of moving in slow motion

  • Use fog lights, but remember to turn them off when the visibility improves

  • Don't hang on the tail lights of the car in front, rear lights can give a false sense of security

  • Watch out for freezing fog which is made of water droplets that freeze on contact with objects such as the pavement, road, car, etc. It can quickly form a layer of ice.

