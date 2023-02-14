Pub in Walsall with 'big plans' for future gets £250k makeover

The Tap and Tanner pub has re-opened after a quarter of a million pound refurbishment

The Tap and Tanner in Walsall has been open for more than 10 years, however it shut its doors for nearly two weeks in January for a complete revamp.

The refurbishment saw the Darwall Street pub "completely gutted", and it now features new carpet, new seating and a DJ booth which was unveiled to locals on its re-opening night last week.

Claire Porter, bar staff, with manager Samantha Mole

Samantha Mole, who has been the manager for a year, said: "It just needed the work doing, the locals all love it and they couldn't believe how much it had changed.

"Opening night was really busy, there was so much entertainment – it was a really great night."

And the renovations were funded by the Amber Taverns group, who are the overseeing organisation for the Tap and Tanner.

The interior of the pub following the makeover

George Davies, who lives in Walsall and is cellar manager at the pub, added: "This is a town centre pub but, to me, it is my first home because I'm just always here.

"We appeal to everyone – in the morning we have locals come in and play dominoes and then the weekends are for the youngsters.

"Everyone knows everyone, and we all look after each other – that is the magic of the Tap and Tanner.