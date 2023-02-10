Notification Settings

Walsall man arrested after car worth £14k stolen during burglary in South Staffordshire

By Thomas ParkesWalsallPublished:

A man has been arrested after a car believed to be worth £14,000 was stolen during a burglary in South Staffordshire.

Police said two men entered a home in Essington on September 10 last year and took £100 and a car keys to a Hyundai.

It happened at around 3.30am and one of the offenders used the keys to get into the car outside the home and drive it away.

Meanwhile the second person got into a white Ford Fiesta and followed the stolen vehicle out of the area, the force said.

It was tracked and abandoned in the Walsall area the next day and was taken for forensic examination as investigations continued.

Officers carried out a raid an address in Walsall where a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary. He has since been released on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.

Thomas Parkes

By Thomas Parkes

Deputy Chief Reporter@TParkes_Star

Deputy Chief Reporter at the Express & Star, based in Wolverhampton. Got a story? Get in touch at thomas.parkes@expressandstar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

