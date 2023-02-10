Walsall man arrested after car worth £14k stolen during burglary in South Staffordshire

Police said two men entered a home in Essington on September 10 last year and took £100 and a car keys to a Hyundai.

It happened at around 3.30am and one of the offenders used the keys to get into the car outside the home and drive it away.

Meanwhile the second person got into a white Ford Fiesta and followed the stolen vehicle out of the area, the force said.

It was tracked and abandoned in the Walsall area the next day and was taken for forensic examination as investigations continued.