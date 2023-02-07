Sadness as Walsall community bakery closes due to cost of living crisis

Slow Loaf founder Mark Woods is not hanging up his apron yet

Slow Loaf was a favourite with food fans with founder Mark Woods baking artisan bread, cakes and other creations.

The Mellish Road bakery was founded to give people an alternative to mass produced breads which helped supermarkets corner the market.

Mark would also hold courses to teach people to make 'real' bread, with no additives, enzymes, flour enhancers and using only British wheat.

However, this weekend Mark confirmed pressures caused by the cost of living crisis had made trading impossible.

He said: "It is with regret that I have come to the decision that Slow Loaf bakery will cease as of this weekend.

"With the ever-increasing costs of ingredients and the looming energy rise in April it is no longer viable to continue."

He added: "I would like to thank each and everyone of you for the support that you have given to Slow Loaf over the past 15 years, with the trust and confidence in the artisan breads and to me."

Though Slow Loaf has been forced to close Mark believes it still was a successful venture which enhanced the Walsall food scene.

He said: "Without your support Slow Loaf would have never got started, overall Slow Loaf has been a successful community based project. If any community based groups want to hold a teaching event you can count of my support and expertise to assist if required."

However, Mark revealed he is not hanging up his bread baking apron yet and will be available for hire for special occasions.

"I will still continue to teach Artisan Bread techniques, as often as possible. I will also if required take on bespoke baking for parties, anniversaries, weddings, Bar Mitzvah, Eid etc."

Disappointed customers expressed their sadness and gratitude on social media after the announcement Slow Loaf has closed.

Jane Taylor posted on Facebook: "Your tasty talent will be missed. Thanks for enlivening our taste buds over the years."