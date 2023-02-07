More than 100 people turn out to protest to save trees from the axe in Walsall

Protestors gather on The Green on Birmingham Road, Walsall, as part of a 'Save Our Trees' campaign. PIC: Nick Dodds

People gathered on ‘The Green’ on the A34 Birmingham Road on Sunday to oppose plans for the new bus development, which could see around 70 trees lost.

The demonstration also marked a year of campaigning to stop the trees being chopped down.

Nearby residents and campaigners said losing the mature limes on the 225 metre section of the road between between Lake Avenue and Park Hall Road was unnecessary because the area was already well-served by an efficient bus route.

They also criticised the widening of the road for the project now the Commonwealth Games had been and gone.

Concerns have also been raised about the impact roadworks to create Sprint will have on the already congested highway.

If approved, Phase Two of Sprint, which involves this section of Birmingham Road will see the Walsall link with Solihull and Birmingham Airport, via the city centre.

Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) said designs for this phase are being finalised and will go out for public engagement later in the year before going before Walsall Council planners.

They added the Sprint scheme was never intended just for the Commonwealth Games and 1,000 new trees are being planted as part of the project.

Birmingham Road resident and campaign organiser Val Dodds said: “Is anybody taking into account the implications of what people are saying. The reasons why people don’t want it?

“TfWM will present the plans and people can ask questions after that – but that’s too late. That’s a presentation, not a consultation.

“We want them to accept that what is happening now with the residents is the consultation. They should be listening and taking it on board. It’s being done to us – so we should have a say before they do it, about how it should be done”

“Let’s hope the campaigning is getting through to the planners.”

Mrs Dodds also said a yew tree on The Green had been identified as ancient and will go into Woodland Trust’s online inventory.

Another resident added: “It seems no-one is listening. It just seems perverse, it will lead to extra congestion. If you remove trees, it leads to flooding as well”.

Among those who attended the demo were former Walsall and Dudley planning officer Robin Whitehouse, ward councillor Gurmeet Singh Sohal, ex-Short Heath Lib Dem councillor Daniel Barker and Walsall resident Maria Mwene.

Maria is also a hair and beauty entrepreneur who was crowned Miss Environment Europe International in 2022.

She said: “I’m so pleased so many people (were at the protest) as trees are the lungs of the Earth.

“I believe we should stand up for the trees. I believe as a chemist and a person of this planet we should stand up for what we believe in.”

She added: “The voices of our generation are not being heard. I’m here to be that voice for the community. I want to speak to people about creating environmental change in their life.

“We’re running out of time – why should we wait until 2030 to see everything collapse? We are already seeing the detriment of our actions with terrible flooding.”

A Transport for West Midlands spokesman said: “With dedicated bus lanes and priority at junctions Sprint is designed to offer passengers shorter journey times and greater reliability as the zero-emission buses bypass traffic jams.

“A Sprint bus priority network is a key part of the region’s long term transport plan.